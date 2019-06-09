Warm temperatures, high water herald arrival of summer

A field being irrigated between Brockliss Slough and Big Ditch south of Muller Lane reflects Jobs Peak. Kurt Hildebrand Photo

The waning days of spring will see temperatures possibly crack 90 degrees for the first time this year.

Warmer temperatures are forecast to melt the snow left in the mountains and send it downstream in torrents.

In a statement issued Sunday morning, forecasters predicted high temperatures above normal through Wednesday.

“We will see a return to rapid melting of the high elevation snowpack,” according to the National Weather Service’s Reno office. “This will mean increased flows in higher elevations and swift, cold flows for rivers and streams in the lower valleys by midweek from Lake Tahoe South through Mono County.

Low-lying places along the Walker River will see some flooding this week, with the West Walker exceeding its 6-foot flood stage by 4 inches on Wednesday.

“Due to the considerable snowpack remaining in the Walker River basin, minor flooding is possible on the West Walker River above Topaz Lake,” forecasters said. “Below Topaz Lake and Bridgeport Reservoir, high flows are expected as well.

While the Carson River isn’t expected to flood much, smaller streams may see high water.

“There does not appear to be enough snowpack left to produce flooding along the unregulated portions of the Carson River system …, but high flows are still likely for smaller streams in the Lake Tahoe Basin.”

Ebbetts Pass at the headwaters of the East Fork of the Carson River still has 28.8 inches of water locked in the snowpack as of Sunday, according to snow telemetry.

U.S. Conservation Service snow telemetry at Carson Pass indicates 9.8 inches of water at the headwaters of the West Fork.

Leavitt Lake at the headwaters of the Walker River still has 78.2 inches of water frozen in the snowpack, which is 241 percent of average.

Minden weather watcher Stan Kapler reported a half foot of precipitation has fallen so far in the Douglas County seat, where records have been kept since 1906.