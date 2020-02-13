Walsh seeks re-election

District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh has announced he will seek re-election to the seat he won in 2016.

“I want to continue to build on the accomplishments of the past three years,” said Walsh. “Since I took office in 2017, the board has taken action to bring Douglas County into 2020 and rectify issues ignored by our predecessors, including storm-water control, addressing the deteriorating roads and deferred maintenance of county assets.”

Walsh said he wants to focus on protecting the rural beauty, history, land and lifestyle afforded to Douglas County residents.

“The protection and preservation of our rural lifestyle is dependent on our plans for growth, not the dismissal of it,” said Walsh. “I want to keep the rural parts of the County rural, while planning for measured and reasonable growth where it belongs.”

Prior to serving on the Board of County Commissioners, Walsh earned a bachelor’s degree in accounting and a minor in economics from St. John’s University and spent over 30 years of his career in the construction and development industry as a finance and project manager.

“My education and experience give me a solid basis in understanding our budget issues and challenges presented in finding a balanced solution as required by the Nevada Revised Statutes,” said Walsh. “Serving on the Board for the past three years, I have become familiar with the issues Douglas County faces, understand our budget and land use rules, and am respectful of the discourse brought to the Board from all parties.”

Walsh moved to the Valley in 1991 with his wife, Judy, and said he has learned something new about Douglas County every day for nearly 30 years.

“Douglas County is a very special place to live,” said Walsh. “Those daily lessons have become more profound to me as a Board member, because I realize that what I learn is not just affecting me, but rather every resident and visitor to our county.”

Walsh has come in for considerable criticism for his support of Redevelopment Area No. 2 and the Park receiving area swap, both of which are the subject of petitions being distributed around the county.

Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner has announced he is seeking the seat.

For more information about Walsh, visit his website: http://www.WalshForDC.com