Visiting the Holy Land backs up Bible

As I recently visited Israel, I was reminded of the accuracy and reliability of the Bible. As you go to the land where the Bible originates, you discover how archeology becomes one of the evidences for the trustworthiness of scripture. Visiting different historical sights, you see the remains of ancient civilizations that are in sync with the Bible and find a consistency between the historical evidence and the reliability of Scripture.

One great archaeologist said: "No archaeological discovery has ever [overturned] a Biblical reference… And…evaluation of Biblical descriptions has often led to amazing discoveries."

But is there more evidence to the reliability of scripture? What other proof is there that we can trust the Bible? Although I can only touch on the topic in this article, my hope is to wet your appetite for more study on the subject.

First there's evidence in fulfilled prophecy. The Bible is the only book where we find something predicted (perhaps hundreds of years earlier) then find it fulfilled within the pages of the same book.

There’s the evidence in the consistency of scripture. The Bible is a collection of 66 different books written by over 40 different authors over a 1500 year period. Yet we find a single message of God’s love for those who trust in him.

Next there's evidence in extra-biblical writings. Men like Josephus, (a Roman historian) who wrote about many of the events around the time of Jesus, and his writings are consistent with the biblical accounts.

The Bible is also filled with scientific accuracy. From the shape of the earth to the earth circling the sun, long before science discovered these things, scripture alluded to them.

Evidence for the Bible is seen in the preservation and accuracy found in ancient manuscripts. There are more than 25,000 ancient manuscripts of the New Testament scattered around the world and copied by different sects yet we find an amazing consistency between all the manuscripts. The Dead Sea Scrolls date back about 2000 years yet they are totally consistent with our Bible today.

One of the most amazing things about the Bible is how it deals with its authors and characters. Unlike other religious books where people are portrayed as perfect, the Bible presents real humans who sin and are flawed. It's an honest approach to humanity and one that teaches us that without God, we are unable to achieve the high standard of faith, but with forgiveness we are accepted by God and can be used by him.

Finally, powerful evidence for the trustworthiness of scripture is seen in the lives that have been transformed by trusting God. For me it has been many years since I first received Christ's forgiveness, but every day many people who were lost in sin become children of God. It happens the same way it always has, by grace through faith as you trust in Christ God does a work in your life.

John 1:12 says; "But to all who receive him, who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God." When you receive Jesus you are born of the Spirit of God and your life is transformed. Have you investigated the evidence for the reliability of the Bible? Have you received the gift of salvation in Christ?

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers' Association.