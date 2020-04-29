Virtual university orientation announced for virtual graduates

After their virtual graduation, Douglas seniors headed for the University of Nevada, Reno, will get to attend virtual summer orientation sessions.

“While we will miss seeing you in person for orientation, we are already hard at work preparing a high-quality online program for you to experience remotely,” Mary T Calhoon, assistant dean for New Student Initiatives, said in a letter sent to new students today. “Through online orientation, you will meet other new students, connect with student orientation leaders, learn about campus life and receive academic advising for your first semester.”

The family orientation program will also be presented online. Guests can register at no cost through the student’s orientation registration account. Students who already paid the $85 fee for one or more guests, will receive a full refund.

In early April, the Nevada System of Higher Education gave the directive to move all summer classes with start dates in May and June, online. Coupled with Nevada Governor Sisolak’s Stay at Home order and his plan to gradually open state operations, which was revealed the week of April 20, the University felt a virtual orientation experience was in everyone’s best interest.

“We realize many students and families who attend orientation also must make travel plans,” Calhoon said. “Nonessential travel bans have not yet been lifted in the State of Nevada, which also holds true in many surrounding states.”

According to Calhoon, each orientation session has between 300-400 new students in attendance and up to 200 guests. Given these realities, many would be unlikely to attend an in-person orientation. The new virtual orientation will allow the University to offer all incoming students and their families a comprehensive experience from the safety of their homes. Students who have not yet signed up for orientation, are encouraged to do so.