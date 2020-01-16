Video: Storm forces cancellation of Genoa radon presentation

The arrival of a cold front brought snow to Gardnerville right around 1 p.m. Thursday. For the first half-hour snow combined with the winds to reduce visibility.

At higher elevations, Kingsbury Grade and Spooner Summit were under white-out conditions. Road controls are in effect over the grade and on Highway 50 from Carson to South Lake Tahoe.

A radon presentation at the Genoa Town Hall on Thursday evening was cancelled a spokeswoman said. That presentation will be rescheduled for Feb. 27.

The impending storm prompted the cancellation of a raptor presentation at Whit Hall in Genoa.

Snow has been falling steadily for the past hour. Visibility at Minden-Tahoe Airport dropped to less than a quarter mile by 2 p.m. Temperatures in Minden dropped from 48 degrees to freezing between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

A 55 mph wind gust preceded the arrival of snow at 12:15 p.m.

The Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a non injury collision on Highway 50 near Spooner Summit at 2:05 p.m.