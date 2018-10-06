Veterans pack monument dedication

Navy veterans Bill Brazil and Don Bemis stood out from the crowd in their crackerjacks at Saturday's dedication of a monument to all veterans at the Douglas County Courthouse in Minden.

A former boatswain's mate, Brazil was packing his whistle for the unveiling of the monument.

More than 150 people turned out for the dedication of the monument.

In addition to patriotic songs, the Douglas County Sheriff's Color Guard presented the colors and the Battle Born Mounted Posse conducted a ceremony.

Nevada Department of Veterans Services Director Katherine Miller addressed the crowd.

County Commission Chairman Steve Thaler served as master of ceremonies.

Gold Star Mom Sally Wiley presented the National Anthem, the songs from each of the services and a recording of "God Bless America."

Organized by Welcome All Veterans Everywhere, construction of the monument took about two months, though it has been about two years since WAVE President Carl Schnock said he first pitched the plan.

The monument was paid for by donations, but residents may still contribute to the cause by purchasing engraved bricks for $100 each.

Anyone interested in purchasing a brick or donating to the monument can call Schnock at 775-781-4849 or mail to WAVE at P.O. Box 1675, or visit the website http://www.nvwave.org.

Founded in 2013, WAVE is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization serving veterans in Douglas County and their families. The mission is simple: Help veterans obtain the care they earned and were promised. Outreach includes direct services to veterans such as housing, job placement, transportation and food assistance.

The Douglas County Courthouse was built during the First World War and is home to the first monument in Nevada to residents who served in that war.

Located next to the entrance at the top of the courthouse stairs is a plaque with the names of every Douglas County resident who served in the war, with stars by the names of the three residents who died in uniform.