Vehicle pursuit through Carson Valley hits 125 mph

A Challenger led deputies on a pursuit through Carson Valley on Monday afternoon. Tara Addeo photo

A vehicle pursuit that reached speeds of up to 125 mph ended in southern Carson Valley on Monday afternoon.

Nevada Highway Patrol and Douglas County deputies pursued the silver Challenger with Colorado plates south on Highway 395.

The Challenger turned onto Airport Road and ran north to Johnson Lane before heading south on Highway 395 into Minden.

The driver of the Challenger turned onto County Road, hitting speeds of up to 60 mph as it traveled past Sixth Street in Minden.

The pursuit traveled down Highway 395, turning onto Waterloo and then Centerville Lane.

The Challenger crossed Highway 88 at the Centerville roundabout before heading south on Foothill Road.

The chase ended on Dressler Lane. The driver of the vehicle was taken into custody.

Deputies were looking for a woman who was dropped off on Airport Road by the driver.

The chase ended at 1:05 p.m. after nearly 20 minutes.