Valley snow total nears that on mountain

More than 5 inches of snow fell in Minden overnight on Tuesday, coming close to the total reported by Heavenly Ski Resort during the same period and nearly 2,000 feet higher in altitude.

Minden weather watcher Stan Kapler said 5.5 inches of snow fell in the county seat containing .54 inches of moisture. That's only a half inch less than the 6 inches Heavenly reported overnight, with 7 inches falling since Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, 3.5 inches of snow was left north of Genoa after several hours of above freezing temperatures.

Douglas County schools were delayed 90 minutes on Wednesday.

A blizzard warning has been issued for elevations above 7,000 through 7 a.m. today, with a possibility of 2-5 feet of snow. A winter storm warning was issued on Wednesday for the Sierra through 7 a.m. Friday. Daggett Pass at the top of Kingsbury Grade is at 7,344 feet. Spooner Summit is at 7,146 feet.

Forecasters are calling for 8-18 inches at Lake Tahoe with 110 mph winds at the ridgetops.

Recommended Stories For You

A brief power outage knocked out electricity to 2,238 NV Energy customers at around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday due to weather, according to spokeswoman Kristen Saibini.

"Other than that, there were four outages in Douglas (all have been restored) affecting 29, seven, 20 and seven customers," she said.