Valley residents experience snowy Sunday

A second winter storm in a week left 11 inches of new snow in Genoa on Sunday.

Heavenly Ski Resort reported 3 feet of snow fell over night bringing the seven-day total to 91 inches.

A winter storm warning is in effect for Carson Valley through 4 p.m. today, with gusty winds and whiteout conditions predicted.

"This morning's snow has been substantial with impacts across the Sierra and Northern Nevada, with road closures in the Sierra," National Weather Service Meteorologist Marvin Boyd reported.

Road controls are in effect for roads across Douglas County. Kingsbury Grade had a slow line of motorists picking their way over Daggett Pass.

While plowed, traffic cameras show snow on Highway 395 at Airport Road, in Gardnerville and at Holbrook Junction.

Highway 395 is closed from Mammoth to the June Lake Loop intersection.

Nevada Highway Patrol troopers responded to a crash with injury on Kingsbury Grade at 1:40 a.m. Sunday.

That collision was still under investigation at 8 a.m. Sunday.

Snow is likely to continue until 11 a.m. with a chance of snow showers. Expect cloudy sides and a high temperature of 27 degrees. The wind will be out of the west 10-15 mph, gusting to 30 mph.

Conditions should clear tonight with the low dropping to 16 degrees.