Valley rain expected this week

After a brief flirtation with spring, Carson Valley weather will be turning back to winter this week.

A storm will arrive in Western Nevada as early as Tuesday night with the heaviest precipitation on Wednesday.

The first official day of spring will see snow levels down to 5,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

"While nowhere near as strong as the storms we have seen so far this winter, this one will bring up to a foot of heavy, wet snow to the higher elevations and maybe a few inches down to 6,000 feet," forecasters said. "Most of the precipitation below 6,500 feet will fall as rain until Wednesday night."

Minden could experience up to a third of an inch of rain, according to the Weather Service.

Forecasters noted there is very little snow left below 5,500 feet, so rain while contributing to melt-off below 6,500 feet, isn't expected to contribute to river and stream flooding.

"Locations with significant snow below 6,500 feet may see some ponding when rain falls if drains are not clear," according to the statement.

Another storm is expected to move into the area on Friday night and into Saturday, which should also bring high-elevation snow and Valley rain.