Valley museum ready for holiday gala

The Douglas County Historical Society is gearing up for their annual Holiday Gala 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center

Now in its 21st year, the Gallery of Trees will fill the museum with exquisitely adorned Christmas trees decorated by many Carson Valley community organizations and service clubs.

The gala includes a display of gingerbread houses sponsored by the Carson Valley Arts Council and the snow globe tower.

Also featured is Santa's Cookie Shop offering visitors a chance to get a head start in shopping for treats. Popular at the gala are "Selfies with Santa" where guests can take a family picture with Santa next to their favorite tree.

After the gala, the gallery of trees, the snow globe tower and gingerbread houses will remain on display throughout the holidays.

The Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 Highways 395, Gardnerville. Free admission. For more information, 782-2555