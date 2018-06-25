Valley haze from California fires

Gardnerville, Nev. — Smoke from two large California fires is responsible for the haze in Carson Valley.

The 2,000-acre Lions Fire is burning in the Ansel Adams Wilderness area west of Mammoth Lakes.

According to federal officials it was caused by a June 11 lightning strike and is burning in timber and brush. Fire officials estimate containment of the blaze by July 14.

Further west, the Pawnee Fire destroyed 22 structures and is burning 8,200 acres near Clear Lake.

It started Saturday in Lake County, and is forcing area residents and their animals from their homes.

California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection officials say 600 homes are threatened by the blaze.

Air quality dropped into the moderate range at 11 a.m. Monday, but cleared when the wind picked up and was listed as good at 2 p.m.

The Nevada Division of Environmental Protection operates the air quality monitor in Ranchos Aspen Park.

Gusty winds and low humidity resulted in a red flag warning until 10 p.m. today in Western Nevada.