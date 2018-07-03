Valley haze coming from California wildfires

Smoke from California wildfires brought a haze that obscured Carson Valley vistas on Tuesday.

The Lions Fire burning west of Mammoth and the County and Pawnee fires near Sacramento brought the smoke into the Valley, and west winds will keep resupplying it, according to the National Weather Service.

Air quality was briefly in the moderate range late Tuesday morning, according to the gauge at Ranchos Aspen Park.

The haze prompted at least one fire call near Topaz Lake on Tuesday morning.

Smoke will be denser the further south with thick smoke in Mono and Mineral counties.

Firefighters have a line halfway around the 3,850-acre Lions Fire, which has been burning it was set by a lightning strike on June 11. Containment is expected by July 14.

The 70,000-acre County fire is only 5 percent contained. It has been burning since June 30.

The 14,900-acre Pawnee fire has been burning since June 23, and is 80 percent contained.