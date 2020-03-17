Vail Resorts to shut down for rest of season; may re-open Heavenly in late April

The ski season may be over at Lake Tahoe.

Vail Resorts announced in a press release Tuesday morning it will close all of its Northern America resorts and retail stores for the rest of the season due to the challenges associated with the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Vail Resorts was the first to announce that it would suspend operations last week and now has become the first to announce the season is over. All resorts around Lake Tahoe followed the original decision by Vail to suspend operations.

The Company will consider reopening Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado, Heavenly Mountain Resort and Whistler Blackcomb in British Columbia in late April or early May, depending on the situation with COVID-19 as well as the weather.

Additionally, the Company’s owned and operated lodging properties will close on Friday, March 20, with final check-ins allowed until 3 p.m.

“Our decision to end the season now is evidence of the fast-moving situation involving COVID-19, and it was not an easy one to make as we deeply considered the extended impact it will have on our guests, employees and communities,” said Rob Katz, chairman and chief executive officer of Vail Resorts in the release. “While it is incredibly disappointing for our company to mark the end of the season so early, we know it is the most responsible path forward.”

According to the release, guests can process refunds and credits on pre-purchased lift tickets, lodging, ski and ride school, equipment rentals and more, subject to applicable terms and conditions, using an online form that will be available later today on the company’s resort websites.