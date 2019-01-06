Vail Resorts gives $1.9M to Truckee, South Lake Tahoe nonprofits
January 6, 2019
TAHOE AREA GRANT RECIPIENTS
Achieve Tahoe
Adventure Risk Challenge
Aim High For High School
Alpine Watershed Group
American Youth Soccer Organization
Arts for the Schools
Austin’s House
Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation
Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Nevada County
Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe
Boys and Girls of North Lake Tahoe
Bread & Broth
CASA El Dorado
Christmas Cheer
Clean Tahoe Program
Tahoe Safe Alliance
Diamond Valley Elementary
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7
Douglas County Adapted Physical Education
Douglas County Backpack Buddies Program
Excellence in Education Foundation
Family Resource Center of Truckee
Far West Nordic Ski Education Association
Foundation for Douglas County Recreation & Senior Centers
Gateway Mountain Center
George Whittell High School
Girls on the Run-Sierras
Heavenly Valley Ski Foundation
High Fives
Join Inc.
Juvenile Service Council of El Dorado County
Kids & Horses
Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dog Foundation
Kirkwood Ski Education Foundation
Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department
Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition
Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation
Lake Tahoe Conservation Fund
Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School PTA
Lake Tahoe Unified School District
Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars
League to Save Lake Tahoe
Live Violence Free
Marine Research and Education
Mefiyi Foundation
Minden Elementary School PTO
Minden Rotary Club Foundation
Mountain Area Preservation
North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program
Pau Wa Lu Middle School
Project MANA
Rite of Passage Adolescent Treatment Centers
Sagehen Outdoor Education Program
Sierra Avalanche Center
Sierra House Elementary School PTA
KidZone Museum
Sierra State Parks Foundation
Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships
SkiDUCK
SOS Outreach
South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center
South Tahoe Middle School Nordic Ski Team
South Tahoe High School Grad Night Task Force
South Tahoe Middle
Sugar Pine Foundation
Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association
Tahoe Arts Project
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless
Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science
Tahoe Junior Freeride Series
Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team
Tahoe Parents Nursery School
Tahoe Rim Trail Association
Tahoe Youth and Family Services
Tahoe’s Connection for Families
TNT Junior Cycling Team
Truckee Community Christmas
Truckee Donner Land Trust
Truckee River Watershed Council
Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation
Truckee Trails Foundation
Truckee-Donner Rec & Park District
Warm Winters
Washoe County School District
Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California
Zephyr Cove Elementary School
Zephyr Cove Ski Club
Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation
Vail Resorts EpicPromise recently announced the recipients of the 2018-2019 community grants cycle.
A total of 93 local nonprofit organizations, like SOS Outreach and Project Mana, received $1.9 million in cash, as well as additional support aimed at tackling issues in the Truckee and South Lake Tahoe communities.
"What's truly unique about our partnership is the ability to engage Vail Resorts employees across all departments toward one goal – helping SOS Outreach youth gear up for life through mentoring outdoors," said Executive Director of SOS Outreach Seth Ehrlich in a statement. "The strength of our partnership and dedication and passion of every Vail Resorts employee makes our mission possible and reflects the communities that we call home."
SOS Outreach is a nonprofit organization, which seeks to changes young lives by building character and leadership in underprivileged children through mentoring.
This year, employees at Vail's three Tahoe-area resorts were given a chance to boost an organization's grant through the EpicPromise Impact Award. Northstar employees voted to select Project MANA, a nonprofit dedicated to reducing hunger and its detrimental effects upon individuals, families, the community, and the region by providing immediate relief and education.
"We are thankful to Vail Resorts EpicPromise and Northstar California employees for such strong financial support," said Julie Malkin-Manning, development director at Project MANA, in a statement. "We are proud to feed the 1-in-7 people who are hungry in North Lake Tahoe and the Truckee community … receiving the EpicPromise Impact Award help(s) us continue to do just that. Knowing the employees chose Project MANA reminds us that what we have been doing for the past 27 years is vital and appreciated."
Recommended Stories For You
Founded in 1989 by a Sierra Nevada College student who fed community members out of her garage, Project Mana now serves nearly 2,1000 individuals, according to its website, across three counties in Nevada and California.
Across the lake, Heavenly and Kirkwood employees awarded the Tahoe Warm Room with extra support.
To ensure all awarded grants are impactful and timely, Vail Resorts EpicPromise and resort leadership host annual listening events with community officials and nonprofit leaders, according to a release from Vail, to better understand community priorities and make sure that all company giving supports impactful programming and timely needs. This year, community partners identified mental health and substance abuse, youth education, hunger and basic needs, forest health and sustainability, and recreation access as some of the most pressing issues in the Tahoe Basin.
Across the company, Vail Resorts will give $11.4 million in support to more than 250 community nonprofits during the upcoming year. See this story at SierraSun.com for a full list of Tahoe Area grant recipients.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com.
TAHOE AREA GRANT RECIPIENTS
Achieve Tahoe
Adventure Risk Challenge
Aim High For High School
Alpine Watershed Group
American Youth Soccer Organization
Arts for the Schools
Austin’s House
Barton Memorial Hospital Foundation
Big Brothers-Big Sisters of Nevada County
Boys and Girls Club of South Lake Tahoe
Boys and Girls of North Lake Tahoe
Bread & Broth
CASA El Dorado
Christmas Cheer
Clean Tahoe Program
Tahoe Safe Alliance
Diamond Valley Elementary
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 7
Douglas County Adapted Physical Education
Douglas County Backpack Buddies Program
Excellence in Education Foundation
Family Resource Center of Truckee
Far West Nordic Ski Education Association
Foundation for Douglas County Recreation & Senior Centers
Gateway Mountain Center
George Whittell High School
Girls on the Run-Sierras
Heavenly Valley Ski Foundation
High Fives
Join Inc.
Juvenile Service Council of El Dorado County
Kids & Horses
Kirkwood Rescue Avalanche Dog Foundation
Kirkwood Ski Education Foundation
Kirkwood Volunteer Fire Department
Lake Tahoe Bicycle Coalition
Lake Tahoe Community College Foundation
Lake Tahoe Conservation Fund
Lake Tahoe Environmental Science Magnet School PTA
Lake Tahoe Unified School District
Lake Tahoe’s Shining Stars
League to Save Lake Tahoe
Live Violence Free
Marine Research and Education
Mefiyi Foundation
Minden Elementary School PTO
Minden Rotary Club Foundation
Mountain Area Preservation
North Lake Tahoe-Truckee Leadership Program
Pau Wa Lu Middle School
Project MANA
Rite of Passage Adolescent Treatment Centers
Sagehen Outdoor Education Program
Sierra Avalanche Center
Sierra House Elementary School PTA
KidZone Museum
Sierra State Parks Foundation
Sierra Watershed Education Partnerships
SkiDUCK
SOS Outreach
South Lake Tahoe Family Resource Center
South Tahoe Middle School Nordic Ski Team
South Tahoe High School Grad Night Task Force
South Tahoe Middle
Sugar Pine Foundation
Tahoe Area Mountain Bike Association
Tahoe Arts Project
Tahoe Coalition for the Homeless
Tahoe Forest Health System Foundation
Tahoe Institute for Natural Science
Tahoe Junior Freeride Series
Tahoe Nordic Search and Rescue Team
Tahoe Parents Nursery School
Tahoe Rim Trail Association
Tahoe Youth and Family Services
Tahoe’s Connection for Families
TNT Junior Cycling Team
Truckee Community Christmas
Truckee Donner Land Trust
Truckee River Watershed Council
Truckee Tahoe Community Foundation
Truckee Trails Foundation
Truckee-Donner Rec & Park District
Warm Winters
Washoe County School District
Washoe Tribe of Nevada and California
Zephyr Cove Elementary School
Zephyr Cove Ski Club
Zephyr Cove Tennis Club Foundation