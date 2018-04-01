Update: Utility explosion closes Highway 50 through Stateline

Update:

Barricades are being moved back to Upper and Lower Loops due after natural gas was detected.

The traffic light at Kingsbury and Highway 50 is operations again.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and the Nevada Department of Transportation are working barricades to keep the highway clear.

Highway 50 through Stateline is closed after an explosion underneath the highway.

Recommended Stories For You

Firefighters and utilities are at the scene.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. Sunday. There are no reports of injuries as a result.

Nearly 400 NV Customers are without power as a result of the incident.

Estimated restoration of power is noon today, according to http://www.nvenergy.com