UNR seeks hotel reservations for 1,300 students

With classes starting in just over a month and two of the University of Nevada, Reno’s dorms in ruins, there’s only one thing to do.

Make reservations for 1,300 students at a nearby hotel-casino.

The university is in talks with Eldorado Resorts to obtain the room lost by the July 5 blast that made Argenta and Nye halls uninhabitable.

According to the university, the deal will allow students to take over the newly renovated, nongaming west tower of Circus Circus.

Classes are scheduled to begin Aug. 26.

As part of the proposed agreement, the university will rename the location Wolf Pack Tower.

“Our plan is to seamlessly integrate Wolf Pack Tower into the university’s housing experience,” President Marc Johnson said. “We are extremely fortunate to have a nearby property manager who understands what the needs of our program are and who has agreed to work with us.”

Students will be able to enter and leave the tower through nongaming portals and there will be around the clock security.

Students will be transported to and from the tower via a shuttle with a designated stop. Free parking will be available to those students with vehicles.

With damage to the main dining hall from the July 5 explosion, dining facilities will be available through temporary structures starting Aug. 12. The Overlook Café will continue to operate as a residence hall dining facility.