University welcomes freshmen with socially distanced in-person events

While campus welcome events will look different this year, New Student Initiatives, in partnership with The Associated Students of the University of Nevada, has planned a number of activities to welcome back the Pack.

University of Nevada, Reno

New and returning University students will have the opportunity to participate in Welcome Week events whether they plan to step foot on campus or not this fall. Through a variety of virtual activities and select socially distanced in-person events, the University of Nevada, Reno has planned for Wolf Pack Welcome, a week full of welcome events, starting through Friday.

“It is of utmost importance that our students feel welcomed and excited to be back whether they are physically on campus or participating in their education completely online,” Amy Koeckes, associate director of student engagement in the University’s Center for Student Engagement. “We know that students who participate and get involved on campus within their first six weeks are more likely to do well academically and feel like they are a part of this University community. Our goal is to offer ways for them to connect and get involved while being mindful of social distance and health and safety guidelines.”

A sample of Welcome Week events include an Indigenous Student Welcome, What’s the Scoop – an event offering prepackaged ice cream and new student care packages including an ASUN-branded face covering, a Virtual Service Palooza and more.

In addition, on the first day of classes, the ASUN programming board will be distributing individually packaged face coverings to passersby from three different table locations across campus. The package will contain a bar code that, when scanned, will give instructions on the proper wear of face coverings. Other student leaders will be stationed around campus at giant maps, helping new students find their way to class. For students living in the residence halls, nightly ice cream chats hosted by the Residence Hall Association will give students a chance to get to know their new hallmates.

Approved student events that fulfill state guidelines will have two Campus Escort/COVID Safety Officers present to remind event attendees to wear a face covering and to adhere to social distancing guidelines. Students can expect to see them walking across campus, in pairs appropriately distanced, reminding community members to wear a face covering and to model appropriate distancing.

All Wolf Pack Welcome events are listed in the Wolf Pack Events Guidebook. Students can download the Guidebook app to their phone so they never miss an opportunity to hang out, meet friends, have fun, and get connected. The app includes in-person and virtual events happening all through the Fall.