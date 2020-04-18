Unemployment web site shuts down 1-7 p.m. today

The state’s unemployment web site will be down for work to improve system performance and expansion of access, the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation has announced on Friday.

The website (http://ui.nv.gov) will be down 1-7 p.m. During this time, all unemployment insurance functions, including unemployment insurance filing will not be functional. Filers are encouraged to visit the site after 7 p.m. Saturday.

On Friday, the state announced initial claims for unemployment insurance totaled 58,641 regular claims for the week ending April 11, down 20,644 claims, or 26 percent compared to last week’s total of 79,285.

This is the lowest weekly total seen since the coronavirus-related business shutdowns, but is still more than six times higher than the state’s previous all-time highs. Through the week ending April 11, there have been 330,174 initial claims filed in 2020, already more than in any full calendar year in state history.

Continued claims, which represent the current number of insured unemployed workers filing weekly for unemployment insurance benefits, increased to 189,007 in the week, up by 57,886 claims from a week ago. Continued claims, which lag initial claims, are expected to rise as the state continues to see high levels of initial claims.

Nevada’s insured unemployment rate, which is the ratio of continued claims to covered employment, was 13.8 percent in the week, up from 9.6 percent a week ago. This is the highest insured unemployment rate in state history.