Two sought in bear spray robbery

A couple is being sought in connection with an Aug. 21 robbery at a Stateline casino where the perpetrators used bear repellant on the victim.

Douglas County Sheriff's Office investigators are asking for the public's assistance in identifying those involved in the incident at at the Hard Rock Casino.

“The woman met the victim on the casino floor and proceeded up to his hotel room,” Sgt. Bernadette Smith said.

“She then left the room to get her ‘uncle,’ who was sleeping in a vehicle in an unknown location.”

Smith said the pair went back to the victim's room where the victim was assaulted and sprayed with bear repellant. They took approximately $2,300 dollars in cash from the victim and exited the casino on foot toward California.

A reward is being offered to anyone with information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the suspect(s). Your identity is not needed and you will remain anonymous. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call DCSO Dispatch at (775) 782-5126 or Douglas County Secret Witness at: 775-78-CRIME (775-782-7463) or DCSO Investigations at (775) 782-9905. Reference case number 18SO24901.