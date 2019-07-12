Two new principals take charge

A new principal has been hired to run both Whittell High and Zephyr Cove Elementary schools.

Former Carlin Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Shawn Lear said he is busy moving his family back to Western Nevada.

Lear worked for the Elko County School District for a year.

Carlin is a K-12 school which fits with the situation at the two Lake Tahoe schools, which are located on Warrior Way.

Superintendent Teri White said the district is looking for a vice principal for the schools.

The Lake Tahoe schools have been shedding students as parents have sought educational opportunities in South Lake Tahoe or in private schools.

In May parents turned out to protest after they thought Whittell and Zephyr Cove would be merged into a single building.

Lear isn’t a stranger to Lake Tahoe. He received his master’s degree from Sierra Nevada College in secondary education from Sierra Nevada College. He holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Life Pacific College. He taught advance placement in Washoe County for nine years and was dean of students at Billinghurst Middle School in Reno and assistant principal of operations at Nevada Connections Academy.

According to his Linked In page, he also has performed in a classic rock cover band.

While Lear is coming to Douglas County from outside, Carson Valley resident Blaine Spires will be taking charge of Meneley Elementary School this year.

Spires was vice principal at both Jacks Valley and Gardnerville elementary schools last year.

He attended Gardnerville Elementary and graduated from Douglas High School and the University of Nevada, Reno, with bachelor’s and master’s degrees in political science.

Spires ran for Douglas County commissioner in 2008 and served as president of the Douglas County Education Foundation.