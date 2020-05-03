Two new Douglas coronavirus cases break five-day streak

Nevada's oldest thirst parlor, the Genoa Bar, has been closed since March 17. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Two new Douglas cases of the coronavirus were reported on Friday and Saturday nights, but active cases are still a third of the 21 total.

On Friday night, it was announced a man in his 20s tested positive, while on Saturday night a woman in her 50s was reported with the disease.

The announcements by Carson Health and Human Services, which acts as the county’s public health officer, ended a five-day streak with no announced cases.

As of 6 p.m. Saturday, the Douglas tally stands at seven active cases and 14 recoveries. The Carson City health agency also covers the capital, Lyon and Storey counties. There have been 102 cases with 48 active and 53 recoveries and a single death.

As of Saturday night there are five patients hospitalized as a result of the disease. On Wednesday, health officials said they wouldn’t reveal where the hospitalized patients were from in order to protect their confidentiality.

Carson City joined Douglas with fewer active cases that recoveries, but Lyon County has surpassed Douglas with 21 active cases and 12 recoveries.

Also on Friday, it was announced that drive-through testing for asymptomatic coronavirus is full. There were originally up to 1,800 spots in the four counties, but that number was expanded. The asymptomatic testing scheduled for the first weeks of May could more than double the number of tests conducted in the four counties. As of Saturday, 5,311 positive cases have been reported across the Silver State out of 44,387 tests. Nevada has seen 257 deaths from the virus so far.

Statewide, 64 percent of hospital beds are occupied, with 68 percent of intensive care unit rooms.

For those who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Spanish speakers are available. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.