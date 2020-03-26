Two more Carson City coronavirus cases announced

A woman in her 60s, who had close contact with a confirmed California case, and a man in his 40s with a history of travel became the third and fourth Carson City cases to test positive for the coronavirus.

Public health officials report eight residents in Carson City, Douglas and Lyon counties have tested positive so far.

All cases are self-isolating in their home and are doing well. Carson City Health and Human Services is working to identify close risk contacts to prevent further spread of the disease. Due to medical privacy requirements and to protect their identity, no further information about the cases will be released.

A third Douglas County case was announced on Wednesday.

Statewide, 420 Nevadans have tested positive for the disease and there have been 10 deaths.