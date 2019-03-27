Two killed when vehicle goes over the side in Mono County

Two people were killed when their vehicle went off the highway at Conway Vista Point just north of Mono Lake on Wednesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol's Bishop Office they received a 6:40 a.m. report of wood in the southbound lane of Highway 395 14 miles south of Bridgeport.

The CHP officer arrived to find damage to the guardrail, and looked over the side, where a Ford Fusion was seen 250 feet down the embankment.

According to the CHP, the Fusion's driver allowed it to travel west off the roadway, hitting the guardrail and then overturning several times.

The collision killed both the driver, who was thrown from the vehicle, and the right front passenger.

One of two dogs inside the vehicle survived the wreck. The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

Recommended Stories For You

The names of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next of kin by the Mono County Sheriff's Office.