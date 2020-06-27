Two Douglas residents reported with coronavirus after trip to Texas

A Douglas man and woman in their 20s were reported to have coronavirus on Friday after a trip to Texas.

As of Friday, Douglas County has 23 active cases and 62 recoveries since the first report on March 18.

The number of active Douglas cases has tripled since the beginning of June when it was only seven.

On June 1 there were 32 total cases.

Many of Douglas’s current active cases were reported over the past week with 13 cases since June 21.

Carson City Health and Human Services, which serves as Douglas County’s public health officer, also covers Lyon and Storey counties. In all four counties, the number of active cases are up to 82 active cases and 319 total since mid-March. A half dozen people are in the hospital. Carson and Lyon have experienced seven deaths attributable to the virus.

On Wednesday, 237 people without symptoms of the virus were tested at Douglas High School. Each of the drive-through testing sessions are open to residents of all four counties, so not all of those tested at Douglas High are necessarily Douglas residents.

Another testing session is 4-7 p.m. June 30 at Carson High School. Testing will return to Douglas High School 8-11 a.m. July 15.

When someone tests positive for the virus, they are isolated starting the day the sample was collected until they have been symptom free for three days, and at least 10 days since their positive test, health spokeswoman Jessica Rapp said.

If the positive test is for someone who didn’t have symptoms the period is two weeks, along with those who’ve had close contact with a positive case.

Rapp said close contact is defined as being within 6 feet of a person who tests positive for 15 minutes or more.

Health care monitors follow up with those in quarantine on a daily basis to check for symptoms.

“If they remain symptom-free they will be released from quarantine after two weeks,” Rapp said.

She pointed out there is a difference between isolation and quarantine.

“The goal of isolation is to prevent someone who has the disease from spreading it to those who do not,” she said. “The goal of quarantine is to keep those who may have been exposed from spreading it without knowing it.”

In the month since the state started reporting the number of tests by county on May 26, there have been 687 tests conducted in Douglas, more than the total for the previous two months of the outbreak.

Rapp cautioned that those only include tests performed by health providers in Douglas County, and not those performed by Carson City Health and Human Services.

“Since we are housed in Carson City and the tests are ordered by us, we are counted as “Carson City” even if the person resides in another county,” she said.

The Record-Courier is seeking information on the actual number of Douglas residents that have been tested.

Douglas residents who are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 or who have questions, call the Quad-County COVID-19 Hotline 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The phone number is (775) 283-4789.

For updates and information on COVID-19 visit https://gethealthycarsoncity.org/novel-coronavirus-2019/.