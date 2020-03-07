Commission races solidify in first week of filing

The two announced Douglas County commissioner races were made official during the first week of filing.

District 3 County Commissioner Larry Walsh filed on Wednesday. He will face challenger Mark Gardner, who was first in line on Monday.

District 5 candidate Nathan Tolbert filed on Friday morning against Walt Nowosad, who also turned out first thing on Monday.

Another countywide race developed on Friday when North Valley resident Yvonne Wagstaff filed against Tony Magnotta for School Board Area 1. Longtime school board trustee Karen Chessell is term-limited out.

The filing period continues through March 13.

The first contested race in the history of the East Fork Fire Protection District Board developed when Gardnerville residents Terry Faff and John Bellona filed. Both men sought appointment to the vacated District 1 seat last year, with Faff getting the nod.

Three people are seeking two seats on the Gardnerville Ranchos General Improvement District board. Board member Robert McDowell filed to retain his seat. James McKalip, Darby Baligad are also seeking seats on the board that governs Douglas County’s largest community.

Three Indian Hills residents are filing for two seats the general improvement district board.

Dale Dunham, Anthony Rivano and Russ Siegman all filed during the first week.

Four southern Douglas County residents filed for three seats on the Topaz Ranch Estates General Improvement District Board. George Barber, Gerald Clark, Sharon Ferris and Amber Carrillo are all seeking election to the board.

Filing will resume Monday and run through 5 p.m., Friday.