2:15 p.m. update: Alpine airport fire up to 21 acres

Recreational vehicles on Highway 88 drive away from a fire that evacuated Indian Creek Reservoir on Monday. Kurt Hildebrand photo

Indian Creek fire

Update: A fire burning near the Alpine County Airport has reportedly grown to 21 acres.

Firefighters have a handle on the blaze that sent a smoke plume visible from most of Carson Valley.

East Fork Fire Protection Districts that had been on standby have now been released.

Previous story

Indian Creek Campground in Alpine County was evacuated after a 2-acre fire broke out 12:33 p.m. Monday.

The Alpine County Sheriff’s Office reported that Airport Road is closed from Highway 89 to Diamond Valley Road.

There are multiple fire apparatus, water tenders and at least one helicopter fighting the blaze.

Eastern Alpine County and East Fork firefighters joined BLM firefighters in fighting the blaze which sent a smoke plume visible from Carson Valley.

Douglas County dispatchers received at least one report of smoke from Ruhenstroth, which the caller suspected was at the power dam.

Previous story

East Fork firefighters are responding to a report of a wildfire near the Alpine County Airport.

The fire was reported at 12:33 p.m. Monday.

Firefighters from Alpine County and the BLM were also at the fire. As of 12:53 p.m., the fire was reported as 2 acres, according to the Sierra Front Interagency Dispatch.

East Fork placed tenders 2 and 3 on standby pending further information about the fire.