More than 250 people reported feeling two earthquakes that exceeded magnitude 3 in Carson City early Thursday morning.

The earthquakes, which struck around 5:30 a.m. on the south end of Prison Hill, were felt as far away as Tahoe City.

The first temblor measured 3.6, according to the Nevada Seismology Lab at the University of Reno, Nevada and occurred at 5:24 a.m. A large 3.1 aftershock struck nearby at 5:30 a.m.