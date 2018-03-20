Trustees view middle school remodel

Fruition of a $2.98 million renovation project at Carson Valley Middle School was viewed by Douglas County School District trustees as part of their March 13 meeting.

After work began in May, Douglas County Project Manager Scott McCullough said a number of challenges were met during the summer before classes began in May. The final touches were added in the fall at a school that originally opened as the Valley's high school in 1957 and was converted to a middle school in 1975.

"We had a lot of issues that we overcame, and we're going to highlight a couple," McCullough informed trustees at the outset of the tour. "We want to talk about the initial plan, the things we've added and some of the challenges we've had to overcome."

Trustees saw various improvements, including new paint for every building on campus and carpet in the corridors as well as removal of student lockers.

"We were able to address every roofing problem, every leak," McCullough said. "We couldn't afford to replace the roof, but those little things … On the whole, we were able to touch and refresh the entire campus.

"You really feel it going into the school with nice, clean, no lockers and new carpet."

Security and safety were a major focus of the project, including creation of a single point of entry at the front door next the administration office.

Among the most difficult of those challenges was work to update the building's infrastructure. Electrical service went underground in place of the old overhead transformers.

"Before we started, the project had the original power (from 1957)," McCullough said. "Before, it was quite an eyesore across the skyline to see all that infrastructure, which is now new, safe and unseen."

The interior challenges were even more significant, he added. The end result was a team effort, McCullough pointed out.

"The biggest challenge of this was we were dealing with four generations of building — original, addition, addition and addition — we had infrastructure piled up upon infrastructure that we had to go figure out and correct," he said. "With Gary's (Cullen) help and the team's help, we figured it out and got it open by the start of school. But we had some sleepless nights trying to get sewer and water into this building. From now on, we are happy with what is in place and that we know where it is."

The last stop on the tour and the last challenge McCullough discussed was the gym, which was painted and the court refurbished. New backboards, rims and bleachers were also installed.

"So it's like a brand new gym," McCullough said.

"The original scope was just to fix some bad areas of the wood floor," he added.

As it turned out, moisture was the problem with the floor.

"Moisture was infiltrating through the sub-surface at exterior walls. The solution was to remove the old wood floor under the bleachers and pour back a concrete slab in its place to block the moisture from getting into the wood floor system," McCullough said.

"After we diagnosed the problem and understood what caused the damage, we were able to save the floor," he added. "We should be able to get another 20 years out of that."