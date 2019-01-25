‘Trump’s Enemies’ authors to speak at Lincoln-Reagan

National best-selling authors, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie will be Douglas County Republicans Lincoln-Reagan Event special guests. The event will be held on Feb. 17 at the Carson Valley Inn in the beautiful Valley Ballroom.

Lewandowski, former campaign manager and chief political adviser for President Trump, and Bossie, Trump's former deputy campaign manager, were two of the key people in the room for the incredible presidential campaign of Donald J. Trump. They have written two books on their experiences and impressions; the first, "Let Trump Be Trump" and their latest, "Trump's Enemies."

After the election, both Lewandowski and Bossie worked on the transition. They saw the events that gave root to the resistance in the White House today and can speak of how Trump is fighting back. Bossie is also President of Citizens United and was the plaintiff in the famous Citizens United Supreme Court case.

The Republicans will make time for a laugh with an appearance by comedian/impressionist Bob DiBuono and his spot on impression of Trump. DiBuono is rated by Fortune Magazine as one of the top Trump impersonators in the country.

Tickets are available for both a private reception and book signing with Lewandowski and Bossie and the dinner, or for the dinner only. To purchase your tickets, and for information, go to DCRCC's website, douglasgop.org. This is going to be a front row seat to inside baseball.

The Douglas County Republican Central Committee is the official Nevada Republican Party-affiliated organization in Douglas County. They focus on voter registration and information as well as helping turn out voters for elections. They currently represent 20,693 registered Douglas County Republicans. This event is their major fundraiser for the year. There will be a live and a your-choice auction during the event.