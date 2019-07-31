Former Trump campaign manger to speak at Gardnerville Basque Fry

Former Trump Campaign Manager Corey Lewandowski appears on Fox News.

lewandowski

Morning in Nevada PAC announced today that Corey Lewandowski will join its speaker lineup for the 5th Annual Basque Fry.

Lewandowski served as President Donald Trump’s campaign manager from January 2015 to June 2016, has been a frequent commentator for numerous national media outlets, and is currently a Senior Advisor to Vice President Mike Pence’s PAC, the Great America Committee.

“It is a real thrill to announce Corey Lewandowski as one of the featured speakers at the 5th Annual Basque Fry,” said Adam Laxalt, president of Morning in Nevada PAC and former Nevada Attorney General. “Corey is among our nation’s top political talents, and has been on the front lines of the recent battles over the direction of our country. He’s a principled, highly accomplished conservative whose insights and analysis will be extremely beneficial for Nevadans to hear.”

Lewandowski joins a speaker lineup that also includes Mercedes Schlapp and Matt Schlapp, who were announced as Basque Fry speakers earlier this week. Mercedes Schlapp served as the White House Director of Strategic Communications in the Trump administration, is now an official with the Trump re-election campaign, and has been a contributor and columnist for several media outlets, including Fox News, U.S. News & World Report and The Washington Times. Matt Schlapp is the Chairman of the American Conservative Union (ACU), appears frequently on Fox News, and was deputy assistant and political director during President George W. Bush’s first term.

The Basque Fry has been incorporated into the inaugural CPAC West, which Morning in Nevada PAC will co-host along with the American Conservative Union. The two-day event, inspired by ACU’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), will include the Basque Fry on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pacific Time at Corley Ranch in Gardnerville, as well as a conference the previous day in Reno featuring a slate of speakers and policy-focused panels. Morning in Nevada is also a co-host of the Basque Fry.

Over the past four years, the Basque Fry has become the single-largest annual political event in Nevada and the can’t-miss event for Republicans and conservatives, attracting thousands of attendees from all across the Silver State. Special guests in previous years have included President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign manager Kellyanne Conway, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Dr. Ben Carson, businesswoman Carly Fiorina, former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton, former Milwaukee County Sheriff David A. Clarke, Jr., former New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez, NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch, U.S. Congressman Devin Nunes, and decorated U.S. Navy Seal veteran and “The Lone Survivor” Marcus Luttrell, among others.

In addition to its star-studded speaker lineup, the Basque Fry also features delicious Basque food, family-friendly entertainment, and opportunities for voters to meet with Nevada’s elected officials. Tickets for the event are available online athttp://www.morninginnevadapac.org.

Further details on CPAC West, including additional speakers for the Sept. 14 Basque Fry and participants in the September 13 conference, will be announced in the coming days and weeks.