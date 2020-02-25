Truck wreck clean-up, investigation still under way

Work to clear a truck wreck south of Riverview along Highway 395 was still going on more than four hours after it was reported.

First reported by the Nevada Highway Patrol at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the truck was being connected to a tow at around 11 a.m. as workers closed the southbound slow lane at Riverview.

The truck appeared to have left the highway after making it through the intersection, where the lanes go from two to one.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is in charge of the investigation.

That area has been the scene of many collisions over the years.