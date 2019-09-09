Truck driver’s last act may have saved other driver in fiery South Tahoe crash

The driver of a gasoline truck may have given his life in a fiery crash to save someone who pulled out front in of him on Highway 50 near Elks Club Drive on Sunday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the 36-year-old Highlands, Calif., man braked and swerved to the left in an attempt to avoid a Prius that pulled out in front of him.

The maneuver caused the tanker truck to roll onto its side and slide across the westbound lanes and into a guardrail that punctured the tank and set the 8,400 gallons of fuel on fire.

The driver of the truck was unable to escape the flames and was killed.

The Prius, driving by a Reno resident, was struck broadside and slid off the right side of the road and down an embankment.

The driver of the Prius suffered from a broken femur.