TRPA votes in favor of Stateline events center

On Wednesday, the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency Governing Board voted unanimously in support of an events center at Stateline.

Part of the approval references negotiations with the California Attorney General and the League to Save Lake Tahoe to establish parameters for monitoring the center’s environmental impact.

Douglas County Commissioner Wes Rice made the two motions approving the center. The governing board heard 42 comments favoring the center and three against.

One of those three were from Douglas County Commissioner Dave Nelson, who opposes devoting money from Redevelopment Area No. 2 to fund the center.

Douglas County commissioners sitting as the Redevelopment Agency have been asked to commit $34.25 million raised at Stateline to the project.

A meeting scheduled for last week was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

A petition being circulated to place the redevelopment area on the ballot is due at the Douglas County Clerk-Treasurer’s Office next month. Petitioners say they have sufficient signatures.