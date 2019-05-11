Trinity hosts free event June 17-21

Roar Vacation Bible School is a free event at Trinity Lutheran Church, Preschool & Kindergarten 9 a.m. to noon June 17-21.

“At Roar VBS, kids discover that even though life gets wild, God is good,” Preschool Director Carrie White said. “Roar is filled with incredible Bible-learning experiences. Kids will see, hear, touch and even taste. Sciency-Fun Gizmos, team-building games, cool Bible songs, and tasty treats are just a few of the standout activities that help faith flow into real life.”

Pre-register children by clicking the link at http://trinitygv.com/vbs-2019.