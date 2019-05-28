Trial begins in drug trafficking case

The jury trial of a Lake Tahoe resident accused of having drugs mailed to him began with jury selection on Tuesday.

Michael T. Culletto, 35, is accused of having packages containing MDMA mailed to the Stateline Post Office from the Netherlands.

Postal inspectors discovered the packages were en route and alerted Douglas County authorities.

Culletto was arrested Sept. 19, 2018, in the same vehicles as Sean A. Robinson, 29, who admitted in April that he picked up the three packages of the drug.

Robinson is scheduled to be sentenced on a count of conspiracy to violate the Uniform Controlled Substances Act.

Culletto is represented by Kris Brown, his fourth attorney since his arrest on a charge of trafficking.