Tremaine eyes return to ISDE

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Tremaine in his goal is to raise $5,000 to help cover such costs as shipping his bike, hotel rooms, flights, meal plan and more. Visit https://www.gofundme.com/5njv9s0 to donate. He also plans to sell T-shirts to help raise funds. Contact TTremaine114@yahoo.com for information about the T-shirts.

Now that he's had a taste of success on this world stage, Ty Tremaine will be looking for even more in November when he returns to the International Six Days Enduro motorcycle race.

The 93rd running of ISDE is set for Nov. 12-17 in Viña Del Mar, Chile.

This is a special event for the 23-year-old Minden man, whose resume already includes three appearances at the X Games between 2013-15 and in 2015 becoming the first American to win the International Motorcycling Federation junior world SuperEnduro championship.

Tremaine, a 2014 Douglas High School graduate, is looking forward to representing the U.S. in an event that is billed as the world's largest annual off-road motorcycle competition and as the annual FIM Enduro World Championship for National Teams — after six days, the national team that finishes with the fastest accumulated time wins the race.

Tremaine is working to improve on a performance at last year's ISDE in Brive-la-Gaillarde, France, where he collected a team bronze medal and individual single-day gold medal.

Tremaine combined with USA teammates Ben Kelley and Cody Webb to post a combined time of 10 hours, 9 minutes, 59.96 seconds. This year he will compete with a different club team with two Californians: Kendall Norman (past Baja 250 and 500 winner) and J.T. Baker.

"I'm really excited," Tremain said this week. "I'm on a new club team and I think we have a very good chance to win. Last year's team was good, too, but it was the first time (at ISDE) for two of us. Now, I think we all have a better understanding of what we're doing."

The event requires more than skill riding courses ranging from 140 to 180 miles, with a 20-minute motocross on the last day. Participants must also take care of the maintenance needs on their own motorcycles during the week. Tremaine explained how the experience from last year's ISDE has helped him prepare for this trip to Chile.

"Last year, Six Days was held in August and this year it's being held in November, so I have a lot more time to prepare," Tremaine said. "One of the things I'm trying to do right now is pinpoint what bike I'm going to ride."

Since physical fitness is a critical part of a professional motorcycle racer's preparation, the 6-foot-4 Tremaine showed his endurance earlier this month when he ran the Genoa Peak Madathon 8-mile race. He placed eighth overall in a time of 1 hour, 25 minutes and 55 seconds on a mountain trail course.

"You have to train like a professional athlete," Tremaine said. "You're riding six to seven hours for six days, so it's very demanding physically."

He hopes the altitude training will pay off at ISDE, which is being held on the coast of Chile.

"Obviously the goal is to have six good, consistent days, so finishing all six days well is my goal," Tremaine said in 2017 before his trip to France. "I don't want to be great one day, and then the next day, something goes wrong with the bike or anything like that. I just want to be consistently toward the top for the full six days and I think that will put me in a good position to hopefully get a gold medal for the U.S."