Trees, teas and Wreaths across America

Spread the joy by giving back during the holidays. “Angel Tree” programs are a popular way to help those less fortunate. It looks a lot like other Christmas trees, but instead of traditional ornaments, it is decorated with name tags that bear gift requests from sponsored families. I spotted one this week in the waiting room to check-in at Carson Valley Medical Center. On each “angel ornament” is printed a child’s name, age, clothing sizes, wished for gift and his or her interests. You simply choose an angel card, shop for that child and bring your gifts back to the location. To learn more about the project and where other angel trees are located around town please call 339-8882.

Speaking of Christmas trees, have you gotten yours yet? If not, you may consider chopping down your own. It is an inexpensive way to get the freshest tree possible of your choosing for the nominal fee of a permit, $5 or $10. Permits are on sale now and may be purchased at Nevada BLM Carson City District and apply to pinyon pine or juniper trees only. For those on the south end of Minden and Gardnerville you may pick them up at Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, 1477 Main St., Gardnerville, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Areas open to tree cutting include the Pinenut Mountains between Carson City and Yerington, the Clan Alpine and Desatoya Mountains east of Fallon, and the Excelsior Mountains southeast of Hawthorne. No cutting of Christmas trees within wilderness study areas. When you purchase a permit, you will receive maps and instructions. Permits are also available at the BLM offices in Carson City located at 1536 S. Carson St., Carson City, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. phone 882-2766. Most locations are closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas. Maps and rules for cutting are given when you pick up your permit.

A PROPER HOLIDAY TEA

Ah, the splendor of a holiday tea. Nothing starts the season off more perfectly for me. Jewels Annual Christmas Tea is Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and you are invited to join them for this holiday treat. Tickets are on sale for $15. Stop by the Shadow Mountain Church Women’s Ministry Table after the Sunday morning service or call the church office, 782-5513. You are not going to want to miss this lovely affair, 1311 Centerville Lane, Gardnerville.

WREATHS ACROSS AMERICA CEREMONY

Don’t forget on Dec. 14, at 9 a.m., Wreaths Across America will be at the Garden Cemetery in Gardnerville, behind Wells Fargo Bank to remember and honor our veterans. Wreaths Across America is a remembrance conducted across the nation where servicemen and women are interred. During the ceremony, wreaths are placed at the veteran’s headstones while community dignitaries present a brief program. The public is invited and encouraged to attend. “We want to thank the generous members of our community this year for their outstanding job of donating funds to purchase the wreaths,” said committee member Laurie Hickey. If you would like to know more about the program, please call Shannon at 315-0697.

