TRE resident to run for commission

Topaz Ranch Estates resident Mark Gardner hosted three events Saturday to announce his candidacy for Douglas County commissioner, District 3. He began at 8 a.m. in the Topaz Ranch Estates Community Center with a pancake breakfast, then went on to a 12:30 p.m. patio gathering at Sierra Chef in Genoa for gourmet appetizers, and finally culminated his day of declaration at Hamdogs, where the crowd ate sliders and slaw at 5:30 p.m.

“While choosing to run for this office is one of the scariest things I’ve ever done in my life other than asking my wife to marry me, this decision was also one of the easiest based on where I see our county headed,” Gardner said.

He cited over-development, Redevelopment Area No. 2 diverting money from countywide needs, and the sheriff’s office not having the number of deputies it has requested due to financial constraints, among the issues he found especially concerning.

The District 3 seat is currently held by Larry Walsh, who has voted to approve a majority of the proposed development projects since he was elected in 2016.

“We need to stick to the master plan,” Gardner said. “Otherwise we’ll be headed down a road to urbanization.”

Gardner has an extensive background in community service and has become immersed in Douglas County. He has served as chairman of the Carson Valley Friends of the NRA; he’s a member of the Battle Born Mounted Posse; and he’s a board-appointed member of the Senior Services and Public Transportation Advisory Council.

On the more political front, Gardner is voter registration chairman of the Douglas County Republican Central Committee and a representative to the State of Nevada Republican Party.

When he retired and moved to TRE, Gardner said he achieved a goal he’d been working toward for more than 20 years.

His campaign motto, “Let’s Be Safe, Sound, and Rural,” grew out of his firm commitment to keeping Douglas County the kind of place that he’d yearned to call home. “At the current pace of development, the 2020 election will be crucial to preserving the Douglas County most of us love,” he said.

