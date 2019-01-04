Train lecture steams up Thursday

The Douglas County Historical Society kicks off this year's Historical Heritage Lecture series on Jan. 10 with "Mid-20th Century Trains of Nevada." Presented by author and historian, Wayne Scarpaci, the program focuses on some of the famous trains in Nevada other than just the Virginia & Trukese Railroad.

While growing up in a career Navy family, Scarpaci's father was stationed mainly in the Washington, DC and San Diego areas. That is where he developed his lifelong interest and love of ships and trains. After serving in the Army's Nike Missile Program in the late 1960s, he went on to a career in computers working aboard many Pacific Fleet ships. In 2002 he relocated to the Eastern Sierras and two years later to Gardnerville where he started a full-time art studio.

In 2007, Scarpaci began writing about the ships and trains that he had painted, modeled, and studied for so long. In April 2008, he published his first book, "Iowa Class Battleships and Alaska Class Large Cruisers Conversion Projects." Doors open at 6 p.m. at Carson Valley Museum & Cultural Center, 1477 US Hwy 395 N, Gardnerville. Cost is $3 general admission, members are free.

COAT DRIVE CONTINUES THROUGH JANUARY 31

Sertoma is continuing to collect and immediately distribute warm articles of clothing throughout this month. Your gently used coats, jackets, scarves, gloves, and blankets will be given directly people in need and the homeless, some of whom are veterans. New socks are always very much appreciated. It's cold outside, please don't wait to make someone's winter a little warmer by donating right away.

Drop-off locations have been expanded to make it even more convenient share. In Gardnerville, the Elks Lodge on Kimmerling has a barrel; there are now four locations in Carson City; Guild Mortgage on S. Carson, the 7-Eleven at Hwy 50 and Fairview, the 7-Eleven on N. Carson at College Parkway, and Carson City Senior Center. Plus, the places at C.O.D. Casino, DST Coffee, Round Table Pizza, 7-Eleven in the Ranchos, Tractor Supply Co., Douglas County Senior and Community Center, Wa-She-Shu Casino, and Ace Hardware are still available. Feel free to drop your items off there through the end of January.

Cash donations are also appreciated and allow Sertoma to help fill special requests such as those for children's outerwear and other items. You may make cash donations through their website CarsonValleySertoma.org/donate.

The members of Sertoma and the charity groups with whom they work, say thanks again for your generosity in supporting this year's Coat Drive. Please don't miss your opportunity to help before the end of the month.

Contact Anita Kornoff at museummatters1@gmail.com