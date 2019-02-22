Townhall meeting Tuesday on new gun legislation

A townhall meeting on the approval of legislation regulating private gun sales and transfers into law is 6 p.m. Tuesday at Hamdogs Restaurant in Gardnerville.

"If you are concerned about the State of Nevada's recently passed regulations on personal gun usage, attend this meeting to hear what Douglas County is trying to do to protect your Second Amendment rights and how you can help," organizers said.

Senate Bill 143 was signed into law by Gov. Steve Sisolak on Feb. 15.