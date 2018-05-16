Town Hall forum tonight

With early voting starting in less than two weeks, election season is here with a vengeance.

Tonight, a town hall debate featuring the primary candidates for sheriff and county commissioner.

Sponsored by the Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Business Council of Douglas County and The Record-Courier, doors open at 5 p.m., with candidates answering questions starting at 6 p.m.

Four men are seeking to replace Sheriff Ron Pierini, who is retiring at the end of the year after serving in the office since 1997.

Former County Commissioner Dave Brady, Sheriff's captains Dan Coverley and Joe Duffy, and retired Marine Dean Paris all on the ballot.

Sheriff is a nonpartisan office so it will appear on all voters' ballots.

Recommended Stories For You

That's not true of the races for assessor, public administrator and county commissioner.

Because all of those are partisan races, and Nevada has a closed primary, only registered Republicans will get to vote on them.

Dion Etchegoyhen and Trent Tholen are vying to replace Assessor Doug Sonnemann. Debbie Logan and Steve Walsh are running for the public administrator seat being vacated by Claudette Springmeyer.

District 2 commission incumbent Steve Thaler is facing a challenge from Gardnerville resident John Engels.

All six candidates are Republicans, and the June 12 primary election will see those three races resolved.

The race for district 4 commissioner has Lake Tahoe residents Janet Murphy and Wes Rice seeking the Republic nomination.

Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Lewis is preparing the voting machines for service when early voting starts on May 26.

She said sample ballots go out next week. Anyone with questions about their voter record should visit govotedouglas.com and check their name and address.

Voters will also be able to take an early look at their sample ballot.

As of May 1, there are 19,719 Republicans registered to vote in Douglas County, according to the Clerk-Treasurer's office. There are 8,634 Democrats and 6,292 nonpartisan voters.

Next week, the Douglas County Republican Central Committee will host state and federal candidates.

Organizer Dave Probert said the 6 p.m. on May 23 forum at the Carson Valley Inn will feature 17 of the 30 Republicans seeking 10 state and federal constitutional offices.

Up for election this year are the state offices of governor, lieutenant governor, treasurer, attorney general, congress and senate, among others

The last day to register to vote in person at the clerk's office is May 22.