Town Hall Debate airs Monday night on Cable Access television

The first airing of the May 16 Town Hall Debate is 6 p.m. Monday on Douglas County Community Access Television Channel 193 in Carson Valley and Channel 192 at Lake Tahoe.

The debate featuring candidates for county commissioner and sheriff is two hours long and will repeat twice a day until the June 12 election, according to videographer Lloyd Higuerra.

Times and days are:

■ 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Tuesday

■ 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday

■ 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday

■ 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Friday Saturday and Sunday and Monday