Tour of Gardnerville’s Garden Cemetery Nov. 11

Plans are underway for Mainstreet Gardnerville’s Wreaths Across America, fundraising Cemetery Tour on Veterans Day Nov. 11 at the Garden Cemetery in Gardnerville from 1–3 p.m.

The cost of the tour is $10 per person, children under 12 free. The Garden Cemetery is the resting place for over 200 local veterans. Mainstreet Gardnerville hopes to raise over $3,000, dollars needed to place a $15 dollar, living holiday wreath on every Veterans grave in the Garden Cemetery. “The Cemetery Tour will wander through the cemetery where you will meet family member and others who will tell the story of their loved ones and their service and sacrifice to our nation,” organizers said. “The goal of Veterans Day Cemetery Tour is to raise the funds needed to remember, honor and teach the current generation about those who came before us and the many sacrifices they made for our freedom.”

Organizers said they hoped family members of veterans buried in Garden Cemetery will the $15 dollars needed to purchase a wreath for their family members grave.

“What better way to honor the service of a loved one and remember and honor their memory than by sponsoring a Wreath Across America, wreath. Family members are also invited to attend the Dec. 14, Wreath Across America Day Ceremonies at the Garden Cemetery and place the wreath on the grave of their family member.”

The living wreaths will be delivered in ice by volunteer truckers, two days prior to the wreath laying ceremonies on Dec. 14. Volunteers are an important part of this event and Mainstreet Gardnerville would welcome anyone or group that would like to help with the Cemetery Tour on Nov. 11 and or the Wreath Laying Ceremony. For information call Mat at Mainstreet Gardnerville 775-782-8027 or Shannon Hickey at 775-315-0697.