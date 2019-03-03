Topsy Five Guys closes

After a half-dozen years, the Topsy Way Five Guys Burgers and Fries is closed.

Opened in late 2012, the restaurant was one of the original tenants in a 6,500-square-foot commercial building constructed on the site of the former Walmart gas station in Clear Creek Plaza.

On Friday, Five Guys windows were covered and workers were reportedly loading the restaurant's fixtures into trucks.

On Sunday, the sign had been removed and a UHaul truck was all that was left.

Another original tenant, Radio Shack, closed in 2015 and was replaced by a T-Mobile Phone Store. Absolute Dental occupies the third suite in the building.