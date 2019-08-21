Topaz Ranch resident ID’d as driver killed in Holbrook crash

Topaz Ranch Estates resident Jon Trent was identified by the Nevada Highway Patrol as the person killed in a single vehicle rollover near Holbrook Junction on Friday.

A native of Douglas County, Trent, 34, was eastbound on Highway 208 in a GMC pickup when the vehicle left the road to the right.

Trent steered to the left and the pickup crossed both travel lanes and overturned in the dirt embankment. He was ejected from the vehicle in the 6:07 a.m. collision.