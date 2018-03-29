Topaz Ranch Estates under boil-water order

A precautionary boil-water order was issued after a contractor hit a water line in Topaz Ranch Estates on Thursday.

“Bottled or boiled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation, until further notice,” according to the Nevada Department of Conservation & Natural Resources. “Questions regarding pets and livestock should be directed to your veterinarian.”

Questions are being directed to Joe Pomeroy with the district at 775-790-7926 of 775-266-3000.

The boil-water order will remain in effect until two clean water tests can be obtained, which might take until early next week.