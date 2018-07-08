Update: Forward progress stopped on Topaz fire that claimed one home

Update: Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the fire on Masonic at Topaz Lake. They are holding the fire to one house.

Aircraft from Sierra Front have been cancelled.

At least one home is reported on fire at Topaz Lake as the result of a blaze reported 12:40 p.m. Sunday.

East Fork and BLM firefighters are responding to the blaze on Masonic near Mark Twain just north of the Lake.

According to firefighters, they arrived to find at least two spot fires burning, one of which was in a house.

“There is one house fully involved and we’re trying to keep it from spreading to another structure,” the firefighters on scene said.

Reports from the scene are that residents managed to knock down one of the fires, but another was burning about an acre.

Units from Carson City, Lake Tahoe, Mason and Antelope valleys responded to either cover the rest of East Fork's district or to help fight the fire.

The Sierra Front Interagency Interagency Dispatch sent two engines and a helicopter to aid in the fire.

Another home was threatened by the fire. Douglas County deputies were helping with crowd control and alerting neighbors to the fire.

Water was a major issue for firefighters in the community.

A search and rescue above Genoa and response to a woman who was injured by a horse were both ongoing when the fire broke out.

Many search and rescue team members were committed to the rescue above Genoa, which required them to rope down to reach the subject.