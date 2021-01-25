Time to get back in tune with God

Jesus said; “Come to me and find rest for your soul” (Matthew 11:28-30). Today, like no time in my life, I find many Christians are not resting in Christ. Many in America, perhaps some of you, are in turmoil over the elections or the COVID-19 uncertainties and restrictions. Still others are stressing over conspiracy theories that claim everything from the believable to the bazaar.

If that’s you, I want to encourage you. First, I remind you of some of Jesus final words. When Pilate asked; “Are you the king of the Jews?” In John 18:36 Jesus answered, “My kingdom is not of this world. If my kingdom were of this world, my servants would have been fighting, that I might not be delivered over to the Jews. But my kingdom is not from the world.”

If you’re a follower of Jesus and you’re overcome by political stuff, I want to remind you, God’s kingdom is not of this world. If it were, we’d be taking up arms and be full of rage, but if you’re a Christian, you are a representative of Jesus and not of this world.

Philippians 3:20-21 says; “Our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await a Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ, who will transform our lowly body to be like his glorious body, by the power that enables him even to subject all things to himself.”

Don’t be so enamored with this world that you forget that all you have and all that exists will one day be gone. But if you trust in Christ you have an eternal home that far outweighs anything you can know in this world. This world should not be your home, in other words, you can be at rest even if things appear to be going south.

John 16:33 (Jesus said) “…In me you may have peace. In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.” While there may come a day to fight for our liberty, I want to be known as a Christian and not by any other title. It’s in my relationship with Christ that I find peace in the middle of confusing times.

For those full of anxiety over the world’s situations, let me give you the biblical answer to the fear that has evaded your heart. “Draw near to God, and he will draw near to you…” (James 4:8). When believers in Jesus are so in tune with the world’s issues that they become less in tune with God’s heart, it’s time to get back in tune with the God you serve. Drawing near to God is where you will find peace even if things are weird.

A.W. Tozer said many years ago; “While it looks like everything is out of control, behind the scenes there is a God who has not surrendered authority.” What great comfort there is in knowing God is in control, so we can be about our assignment. The assignment for the Christian is to shine brightly for Jesus and let the world see God through the love and good deeds he prompts us to do. It’s time for the church to shine so bright that the world will see Christ in us, because he is the only hope for the world.

Pastor Rich Lammay of High Sierra Fellowship is a member of the Carson Valley Ministers’ Association.