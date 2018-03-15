Tigers looking for win at North Valleys

Building momentum will be the objective on Saturday when the Douglas High baseball team returns to Northern 4A conference action against North Valleys in Reno.

Weather allowing, the game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. North Valleys (0-3 overall record as of Wednesday) will visit Douglas to complete the two-game series on Tuesday at 3:45 p.m.

Douglas (0-2 conference, 2-5 overall) lost its season home opener 18-1 on Thursday against McQueen (2-0, 4-3). The Tigers dropped a 15-10 decision to the Lancers on Tuesday.

This is the start of a road that leads to the region Tournament in May. The top eight regular season teams qualify for the tournament.

JUNIOR VARSITY

McQueen scored eight runs in the second, third and fourth innings on its way to a 10-2 win in the conference opener on Tuesday.

Recommended Stories For You

Evan Simpson hit 2-for-2 with one RBI and Mason Silva 1-for-1 with one RBI to lead the Tigers. Tyler Rudd, Adam Garren and Calvin Doerr also contributed base hits.